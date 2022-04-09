Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Stock Position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) by 909.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 201,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 181,962 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $6,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 580,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,856,000 after buying an additional 26,820 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,063,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,184,000 after buying an additional 904,144 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 231.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after buying an additional 78,643 shares during the period. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 12,655 shares during the period. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on ELF shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Scott Milsten sold 25,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $637,437.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $1,107,437.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 106,107 shares of company stock worth $2,728,706 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

ELF opened at $25.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.13 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.02. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $33.63.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $98.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.05 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

