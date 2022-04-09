Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Stock Position in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) by 1,093.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,645 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.89% of HomeStreet worth $9,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 86.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 11.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 437,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,835,000 after purchasing an additional 46,650 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 316.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 92,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 70,382 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in HomeStreet in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in HomeStreet by 20.5% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HomeStreet stock opened at $45.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $930.88 million, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. HomeStreet, Inc. has a one year low of $36.20 and a one year high of $57.40.

HomeStreet ( NASDAQ:HMST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $85.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.26 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 31.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.64%.

Several equities analysts have commented on HMST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on HomeStreet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, EVP Jay C. Iseman sold 2,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total value of $149,672.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services.

