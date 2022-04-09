Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Stock Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 224.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,166 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $5,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 103,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 8,747 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 39,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 8,358 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,768,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,216,000 after purchasing an additional 74,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

IPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Argus upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.90.

NYSE:IPG opened at $34.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.64 and a 200 day moving average of $36.22. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.18 and a 52 week high of $39.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 48.54%.

Interpublic Group of Companies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $1,369,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 4,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $150,767.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,417 shares of company stock worth $2,734,172. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

