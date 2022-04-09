Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes $5.35 Million Position in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 134,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,347,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.27% of Veritex at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Veritex during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Veritex during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Veritex during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Cadence Bank NA purchased a new position in Veritex during the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Veritex during the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Veritex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Veritex from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Veritex from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Veritex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

In related news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $249,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Pat S. Bolin acquired 13,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.00 per share, with a total value of $500,004.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $34.54 on Friday. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.28 and a 12 month high of $45.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.49.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $92.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 37.23%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.78%.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

