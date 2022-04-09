Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Receives $20.90 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.32.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ARZGY shares. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Assicurazioni Generali from €23.40 ($25.71) to €22.60 ($24.84) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Assicurazioni Generali from €21.00 ($23.08) to €23.00 ($25.27) in a research note on Wednesday. Societe Generale lowered Assicurazioni Generali from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Assicurazioni Generali from €19.00 ($20.88) to €18.00 ($19.78) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered Assicurazioni Generali from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from €21.00 ($23.08) to €20.00 ($21.98) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Get Assicurazioni Generali alerts:

Shares of ARZGY stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.70. 68,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,588. Assicurazioni Generali has a twelve month low of $8.35 and a twelve month high of $11.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.54.

Assicurazioni Generali SpA engages in the provision of insurance and financial products. It operates through the following business segments: Life, Property and Casualty, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Businesses. The Life segment offers coverage through a lump sum or an annuity payment if an event occurs involving human life in exchange for the premium payment as remuneration from the policyholder for the risk taken.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Assicurazioni Generali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assicurazioni Generali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.