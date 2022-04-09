Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Receives $20.90 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.32.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on ARZGY shares. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Assicurazioni Generali from €23.40 ($25.71) to €22.60 ($24.84) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Assicurazioni Generali from €21.00 ($23.08) to €23.00 ($25.27) in a research note on Wednesday. Societe Generale lowered Assicurazioni Generali from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Assicurazioni Generali from €19.00 ($20.88) to €18.00 ($19.78) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered Assicurazioni Generali from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from €21.00 ($23.08) to €20.00 ($21.98) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.
Shares of ARZGY stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.70. 68,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,588. Assicurazioni Generali has a twelve month low of $8.35 and a twelve month high of $11.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.54.
Assicurazioni Generali SpA engages in the provision of insurance and financial products. It operates through the following business segments: Life, Property and Casualty, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Businesses. The Life segment offers coverage through a lump sum or an annuity payment if an event occurs involving human life in exchange for the premium payment as remuneration from the policyholder for the risk taken.
