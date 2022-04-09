Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Associated British Foods is a diversified international food, ingredients and retail group. The group is one of Europe’s largest food companies with a wide range of successful brands and products in the food sector, and an increasingly strong presence in advanced research and technology. “
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ASBFY. Societe Generale lowered Associated British Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Associated British Foods from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Associated British Foods from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,900 ($38.03) to GBX 2,700 ($35.41) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Associated British Foods presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,367.50.
Associated British Foods Plc engages in the business of manufacturing and trading of consumer goods. It operates through the following business segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients and Retail. The Grocery segment produces beverages, sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread, baked goods, cereals, herbs and spices, and meat products.
