Assura (LON:AGR) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Assura (LON:AGR – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

AGR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Assura in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Liberum Capital cut their price objective on shares of Assura from GBX 77 ($1.01) to GBX 70 ($0.92) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 82 ($1.08).

AGR stock opened at GBX 68.65 ($0.90) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £2.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.83, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. Assura has a 12 month low of GBX 59.28 ($0.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 80.60 ($1.06). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 64.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 68.45.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.74 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. Assura’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

