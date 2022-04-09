AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a £110 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a £110 ($144.26) price target on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £120 ($157.38) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a £115 ($150.82) price target on AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a £105 ($137.70) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,800 ($115.41) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a £115 ($150.82) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of £101.52 ($133.13).

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at £109.30 ($143.34) on Friday. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7,146 ($93.72) and a fifty-two week high of £110 ($144.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.58, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of £169.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,821.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 9,260.24 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 8,881.45.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a GBX 145.30 ($1.91) dividend. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $64.80. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 46.74%.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

