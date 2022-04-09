ATB Capital Raises Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target to C$114.00

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) had its target price raised by investment analysts at ATB Capital from C$112.00 to C$114.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PD. Raymond James upped their price target on Precision Drilling from C$62.50 to C$115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TD Securities upped their price target on Precision Drilling from C$75.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Precision Drilling from C$75.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$78.65.

Precision Drilling stock opened at C$97.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.32 billion and a PE ratio of -7.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.34. Precision Drilling has a one year low of C$30.41 and a one year high of C$100.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$77.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$58.47.

Precision Drilling ( TSE:PD Get Rating ) (NYSE:PDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C($2.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.60) by C($0.45). The company had revenue of C$295.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$283.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Precision Drilling will post 3.0345106 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Veronica H. Foley sold 3,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.40, for a total transaction of C$222,801.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$715,946.65. Also, Director Carey Thomas Ford sold 1,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.63, for a total value of C$100,376.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,369,596.16. Insiders sold a total of 16,093 shares of company stock worth $1,092,104 in the last ninety days.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

