Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target Cut to $384.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $414.00 to $384.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Atlassian from $515.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Atlassian from $500.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Atlassian from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $401.00.
NASDAQ TEAM opened at $272.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.08. Atlassian has a 12-month low of $207.83 and a 12-month high of $483.13. The company has a market capitalization of $37.35 billion, a PE ratio of -128.31 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $295.07 and its 200-day moving average is $350.45.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 3.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 16.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 355,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,204,000 after purchasing an additional 50,123 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the third quarter valued at about $365,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 98.6% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 4.0% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 5,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.
Atlassian Company Profile (Get Rating)
Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.
