Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target Cut to $384.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $414.00 to $384.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Atlassian from $515.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Atlassian from $500.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Atlassian from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $401.00.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $272.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.08. Atlassian has a 12-month low of $207.83 and a 12-month high of $483.13. The company has a market capitalization of $37.35 billion, a PE ratio of -128.31 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $295.07 and its 200-day moving average is $350.45.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.47 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.70% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. Atlassian’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atlassian will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 3.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 16.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 355,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,204,000 after purchasing an additional 50,123 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the third quarter valued at about $365,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 98.6% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 4.0% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 5,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

