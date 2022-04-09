Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target Cut to $397.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by KeyCorp from $442.00 to $397.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Atlassian from $515.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Atlassian from $500.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $460.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $401.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $272.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.31 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $295.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $350.45. Atlassian has a 52-week low of $207.83 and a 52-week high of $483.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.08.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.26). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 23.70%. The firm had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,653,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,299,437,000 after buying an additional 1,295,323 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,715,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,237,075,000 after purchasing an additional 53,744 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,496,980,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Atlassian by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,181,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,636,906,000 after purchasing an additional 169,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 0.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,020,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,938,000 after purchasing an additional 9,572 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

