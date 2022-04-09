Audius Price Reaches $1.17 on Exchanges (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. In the last week, Audius has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Audius coin can now be bought for $1.17 or 0.00002776 BTC on major exchanges. Audius has a total market capitalization of $728.98 million and approximately $27.56 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003413 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00036036 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.94 or 0.00106244 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Audius Coin Profile

Audius is a coin. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,091,417,308 coins and its circulating supply is 620,805,326 coins. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com . The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius . Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Audius is audius.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Buying and Selling Audius

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

