Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) PT Lowered to $100.00

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Barclays from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 36.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ALV. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Autoliv in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $121.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $102.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autoliv has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.24.

Shares of NYSE:ALV opened at $73.47 on Thursday. Autoliv has a 52-week low of $70.15 and a 52-week high of $110.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.61 and its 200 day moving average is $93.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.30. Autoliv had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,060 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $79,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mikael Bratt sold 935 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total transaction of $91,003.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 73.7% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 59,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 25,360 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 11.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,671 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 262.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 193,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,920,000 after buying an additional 140,146 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 18.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 818.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 18,284 shares during the last quarter. 53.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the airbag and seatbelt products and components segment. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels.

