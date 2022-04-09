AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Sets New 12-Month High at $2,111.51

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2,111.51 and last traded at $2,110.70, with a volume of 1042 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2,072.75.

AZO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,175.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,170.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus upgraded AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,210.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Raymond James reduced their target price on AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on AutoZone from $2,329.00 to $2,215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,057.21.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,953.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,905.81. The stock has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.92.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.79 by $4.51. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $14.93 EPS. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,900.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $5,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,182 shares of company stock valued at $12,816,334. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,080,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,732,000 after buying an additional 444,581 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $420,100,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,087,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 556,107.4% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 150,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,309,000. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

