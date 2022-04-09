Auxly Cannabis Group (CVE:XLY) PT Set at C$0.40 by ATB Capital

Auxly Cannabis Group (CVE:XLY – Get Rating) received a C$0.40 target price from stock analysts at ATB Capital in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.56% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$0.65 price objective on Auxly Cannabis Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 3rd.

Get Auxly Cannabis Group alerts:

CVE XLY opened at C$0.39 on Thursday. Auxly Cannabis Group has a twelve month low of C$0.12 and a twelve month high of C$0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$289.90 million and a PE ratio of -2.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.39.

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. The company engages in the cultivation of cannabis; and development and distribution of cannabis products. It offers products, such as soft chews, vape cartridges, vape pens, pre-rolled cannabis, chocolates, and cannabis oil spray and oil drops through retail stores under the Kolab Project, Foray, and Dosecan brand names.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Auxly Cannabis Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auxly Cannabis Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.