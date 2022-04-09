Auxly Cannabis Group (CVE:XLY) PT Set at C$0.40 by ATB Capital

Auxly Cannabis Group (CVE:XLY – Get Rating) received a C$0.40 target price from stock analysts at ATB Capital in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.56% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Raymond James set a C$0.65 price objective on Auxly Cannabis Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 3rd.
CVE XLY opened at C$0.39 on Thursday. Auxly Cannabis Group has a twelve month low of C$0.12 and a twelve month high of C$0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$289.90 million and a PE ratio of -2.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.39.
Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. The company engages in the cultivation of cannabis; and development and distribution of cannabis products. It offers products, such as soft chews, vape cartridges, vape pens, pre-rolled cannabis, chocolates, and cannabis oil spray and oil drops through retail stores under the Kolab Project, Foray, and Dosecan brand names.
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Auxly Cannabis Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auxly Cannabis Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.