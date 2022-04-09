Avestar Capital LLC Invests $129,000 in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GRAB. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new position in Grab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grab during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grab during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Grab during the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grab during the fourth quarter worth $310,000. 31.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Grab alerts:

Shares of GRAB stock opened at $3.61 on Friday. Grab Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $13.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.43.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GRAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Grab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $5.70 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.90 price target on the stock. Finally, CLSA began coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Monday, February 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $4.76 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Grab Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grab Holdings Limited operates a transportation and fintech platform in Southeast Asia. It offers a range of services, including mobility, food, package and grocery delivery services, mobile payments, and financial services. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Singapore.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.