Avestar Capital LLC Invests $129,000 in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GRAB. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new position in Grab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grab during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grab during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Grab during the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grab during the fourth quarter worth $310,000. 31.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of GRAB stock opened at $3.61 on Friday. Grab Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $13.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.43.
Grab Company Profile (Get Rating)
Grab Holdings Limited operates a transportation and fintech platform in Southeast Asia. It offers a range of services, including mobility, food, package and grocery delivery services, mobile payments, and financial services. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Singapore.
