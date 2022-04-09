Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $240.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $250.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avis Budget Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Avis Budget Group from $210.00 to $193.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Avis Budget Group from $217.00 to $168.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $194.33.

CAR stock opened at $244.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.15. Avis Budget Group has a one year low of $65.87 and a one year high of $545.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $214.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.66.

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $7.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.93. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 13.80% and a negative return on equity of 942.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $1,091,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 27.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 135.9% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

