Aviva’s (AV) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Aviva (LON:AV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 530 ($6.95) price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Aviva from GBX 530 ($6.95) to GBX 520 ($6.82) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.30) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Barclays lowered Aviva to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 468 ($6.14) to GBX 480 ($6.30) in a research note on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 510 ($6.69) to GBX 530 ($6.95) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 540 ($7.08) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 511.43 ($6.71).

Get Aviva alerts:

Shares of AV opened at GBX 425.80 ($5.58) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.18, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 428.66 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 414.25. Aviva has a fifty-two week low of GBX 361.10 ($4.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 461 ($6.05). The stock has a market capitalization of £15.71 billion and a PE ratio of 8.50.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 100 ($1.31) per share. This represents a yield of 23.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This is an increase from Aviva’s previous dividend of $14.70. Aviva’s payout ratio is currently 44.27%.

In other news, insider Amanda Blanc acquired 131,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 380 ($4.98) per share, with a total value of £501,364.40 ($657,527.08). Also, insider Belen Romana Garcia bought 1,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 452 ($5.93) per share, with a total value of £6,481.68 ($8,500.56).

Aviva Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.