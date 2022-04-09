Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) Receives $18.14 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.14.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AYLA. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $420,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $107,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $46,000. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $1,347,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. 54.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AYLA stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.92. 30,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,591. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.31 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.35 and a 200 day moving average of $7.67.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,148.15% and a negative return on equity of 95.09%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

