Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $602.25 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) to report sales of $602.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Azul’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $514.56 million to $688.14 million. Azul posted sales of $334.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 80.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Azul will report full year sales of $2.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $3.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $3.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Azul.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.49) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn cut Azul from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZUL. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Azul by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,260,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,486 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Azul by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,794,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,890,000 after purchasing an additional 695,200 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Azul by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,751,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,194 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Azul by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,054,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,113,000 after purchasing an additional 515,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Azul by 111.7% during the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,485,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,794,000 after purchasing an additional 783,816 shares in the last quarter. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AZUL traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,340,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,080,056. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.18. Azul has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $29.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.26.

About Azul

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 700 daily departures to 112 destinations through a network of 203 non-stop routes with a fleet of 162 aircraft. The company is also involved in the loyalty programs, package holidays, investment fund, and aircraft financing activities.

