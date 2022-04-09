Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Azure Power Global Limited is a producer and developer of solar energy. The Company’s services include design, engineering and construction of grid integrated solar installations; off grid solar installations for villages, hamlets and remote areas; turnkey solar installations for commercial and residential complexes on roof tops, as back up and alternate source, and operation and maintenance of solar installations. Azure Power Global Limited is based in New Delhi, India. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AZRE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Azure Power Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Azure Power Global from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Azure Power Global in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Azure Power Global has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.90.

Azure Power Global stock opened at $16.06 on Friday. Azure Power Global has a 52-week low of $12.97 and a 52-week high of $29.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Azure Power Global by 24.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Azure Power Global during the third quarter worth $58,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Azure Power Global by 29.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,480 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC raised its holdings in Azure Power Global by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Azure Power Global during the third quarter worth $234,000.

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of renewable energy projects in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

