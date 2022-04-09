B. Riley Cuts Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) Price Target to $13.00

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Landsea Homes’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LSEA. Barclays decreased their price target on Landsea Homes from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Landsea Homes from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Landsea Homes stock opened at $7.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.95. Landsea Homes has a one year low of $6.19 and a one year high of $9.99. The stock has a market cap of $366.84 million, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.24.

Landsea Homes ( NASDAQ:LSEA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. Landsea Homes had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 5.16%. Equities research analysts predict that Landsea Homes will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John Ho bought 33,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.54 per share, with a total value of $253,524.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher T. Porter bought 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.73 per share, for a total transaction of $293,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 155,263 shares of company stock worth $1,243,693 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Landsea Homes by 63.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Landsea Homes by 74.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Landsea Homes by 73.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Landsea Homes by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Landsea Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 23.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landsea Homes Corporation designs, constructs, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Florida, Texas, and Metro New York. It offers a range of properties, including entry-level and first-time move-up homes. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

