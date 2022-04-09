B. Riley Trims Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Target Price to $25.00

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by B. Riley from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

GRBK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Green Brick Partners from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.50 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Green Brick Partners has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.75.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Shares of GRBK opened at $19.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $967.99 million, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.36. Green Brick Partners has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $32.25.

Green Brick Partners ( NASDAQ:GRBK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $452.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.40 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 25.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 9.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Green Brick Partners by 1.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 128,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Green Brick Partners in the third quarter worth about $1,762,000. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 8.9% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 53,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 9.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the period. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates through Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods, and master planned communities.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.