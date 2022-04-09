Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) by 150.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 6.4% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,200,745 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $120,849,000 after buying an additional 72,606 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 8.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 628,787 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $63,595,000 after buying an additional 47,952 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 28.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 500,495 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,620,000 after buying an additional 111,450 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 1.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 406,677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,131,000 after buying an additional 4,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 1.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 388,625 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,304,000 after buying an additional 6,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BMI. Maxim Group raised Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Badger Meter from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

BMI opened at $96.02 on Friday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.55 and a 1 year high of $112.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.16 and a beta of 0.76.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.15. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $135.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

