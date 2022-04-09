Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,845 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ball were worth $11,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ball by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 164,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,849,000 after acquiring an additional 6,340 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Ball by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ball by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,656,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ball in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter valued at $482,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

In related news, Director Betty J. Sapp acquired 1,362 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.55 per share, with a total value of $116,519.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Betty J. Sapp bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $87.00 per share, for a total transaction of $130,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 15,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,499. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLL shares. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Ball from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ball in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ball currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.88.

NYSE BLL opened at $87.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.57. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $77.95 and a 12 month high of $98.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. Ball had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

About Ball (Get Rating)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.