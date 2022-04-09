Bâloise (OTCMKTS:BLHEF) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $173.00 and last traded at $173.00. Approximately 35 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 84 shares. The stock had previously closed at $176.75.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Bâloise from CHF 161.50 to CHF 170.80 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bâloise from CHF 149 to CHF 154 in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Get Bâloise alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.53.

BÃ¢loise Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the insurance and banking businesses in Switzerland, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg. It operates through Non-Life, Life, Asset Management & Banking, and Other Activities segments. The company offers various non-life insurance products, including accident, health, general liability, motor, fire and other property, marine, credit protection, and legal expenses insurance.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bâloise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bâloise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.