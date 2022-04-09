Banano Trading 31.9% Higher Over Last Week (BAN)

Banano (BAN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 9th. Banano has a total market capitalization of $22.44 million and approximately $238,912.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Banano has traded 31.9% higher against the dollar. One Banano coin can currently be purchased for $0.0167 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001792 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00045884 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003405 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Banano Coin Profile

Banano is a coin. It was first traded on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,918,969,330 coins and its circulating supply is 1,346,945,875 coins. The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano . The official website for Banano is banano.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Banano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

