Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Stock Holdings Decreased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,740 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,394 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBD. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 1,146,373.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 515,868 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 32.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 8,709 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 260,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 57,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its position in Banco Bradesco by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 4,254,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,296,000 after buying an additional 424,204 shares in the last quarter. 2.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BBD opened at $4.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $43.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.86. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70.

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 17.91%. As a group, analysts expect that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.0028 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 7.32%.

Several research analysts recently commented on BBD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Banco Bradesco in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance segments. It provides demand, time, and savings deposits; mutual funds; a range of loans and advances, including overdrafts, credit cards, and loans with repayments in installments; and fund management and treasury, foreign exchange, corporate finance and investment banking, and hedge and working capital financing services.

