Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Banco Macro from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Macro from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Banco Macro currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.13.

Get Banco Macro alerts:

Shares of Banco Macro stock opened at $17.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.32. Banco Macro has a 12 month low of $12.06 and a 12 month high of $21.20.

Banco Macro ( NYSE:BMA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.83. Banco Macro had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $462.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.58 million. As a group, analysts predict that Banco Macro will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the 2nd quarter valued at $787,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco Macro by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 893,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,189,000 after acquiring an additional 53,470 shares during the period. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,204,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $561,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Banco Macro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $819,000. Institutional investors own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Banco Macro Company Profile (Get Rating)

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Macro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Macro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.