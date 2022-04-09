Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.75 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander, S.A. is a retail and commercial bank. The Banks segments include Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America and the United States. The Continental Europe segment covers all businesses in the Continental Europe. The United Kingdom segment includes the businesses developed by various units and branches in the country. The Latin America segment embraces all its financial activities conducted through its banks and subsidiaries in the region. The United States segment includes the Intermediate Holding Company (IHC) and its subsidiaries Santander Bank, Banco Santander Puerto Rico, Santander Consumer USA, Banco Santander International, Santander Investment Securities, and the Santander branch in New York. The Company’s commercial model satisfies the needs of all types of customers: individuals with various income levels. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BSBR. TheStreet raised shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco Santander (Brasil) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.92.

Shares of NYSE BSBR opened at $7.60 on Tuesday. Banco Santander has a 1 year low of $5.18 and a 1 year high of $9.27. The stock has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.63 and a 200 day moving average of $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Banco Santander (Brasil) had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 14.83%. Research analysts expect that Banco Santander will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.0578 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s payout ratio is currently 57.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 850,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after buying an additional 76,031 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 174.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 713,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after buying an additional 453,904 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 991.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 678,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after buying an additional 616,788 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 31.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 367,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 87,869 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 335,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 178,743 shares during the period.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital prepaid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

