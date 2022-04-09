Bank of America Lowers Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) to Underperform

Bank of America downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Bank of America currently has $38.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Stephens lowered Werner Enterprises from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Werner Enterprises from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Shares of WERN stock opened at $37.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.78. Werner Enterprises has a 1 year low of $36.29 and a 1 year high of $49.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $765.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.09 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 9.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.53%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WERN. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 42.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

