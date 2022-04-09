Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.73

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.73 and traded as high as $10.02. Bank of China shares last traded at $9.99, with a volume of 101,217 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.37.

Get Bank of China alerts:

Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter. Bank of China had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 23.41%.

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and related financial services. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other Operations. The Corporate Banking segment offers current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, trade-related products and other credit facilities, foreign exchange, derivatives, and wealth management products to corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.