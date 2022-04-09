Barclays Lowers GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Price Target to €46.00

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from €47.00 ($51.65) to €46.00 ($50.55) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:GEAGY opened at $40.59 on Tuesday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $33.21 and a 12 month high of $40.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16.

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (Get Rating)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.