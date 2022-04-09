Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $646.20

Shares of Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 646.20 ($8.47) and traded as low as GBX 507.20 ($6.65). Barratt Developments shares last traded at GBX 507.80 ($6.66), with a volume of 4,351,885 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BDEV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Friday, March 25th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 740 ($9.70) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 760 ($9.97) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 810 ($10.62) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barratt Developments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 784.50 ($10.29).

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 568.14 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 645.33. The firm has a market cap of £5.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 4.45.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.20 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 1.79%. Barratt Developments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.46%.

In other Barratt Developments news, insider Katie Bickerstaffe bought 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 641 ($8.41) per share, for a total transaction of £1,974.28 ($2,589.22).

About Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV)

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

