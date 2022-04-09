Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €60.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($65.93) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BAS. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €110.00 ($120.88) target price on Basf in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €74.00 ($81.32) price target on shares of Basf in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($109.89) price target on shares of Basf in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($70.33) price objective on Basf in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €77.00 ($84.62) target price on Basf in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €74.40 ($81.76).

Get Basf alerts:

ETR BAS opened at €51.36 ($56.44) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €58.70 and a 200-day moving average of €61.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.56. Basf has a 52 week low of €47.23 ($51.90) and a 52 week high of €72.88 ($80.09).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.