BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $24.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BayCom Corp provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and individuals. The company offers deposit products, loans, online banking, cash management and banking services. BayCom Corp, formerly known as Bay Commercial Bank, is based in Walnut Creek, California. “

BayCom stock opened at $21.65 on Tuesday. BayCom has a 12-month low of $16.47 and a 12-month high of $23.52. The company has a market capitalization of $296.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.08.

BayCom ( NASDAQ:BCML Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.00 million. BayCom had a net margin of 22.28% and a return on equity of 8.06%. Analysts forecast that BayCom will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. BayCom’s payout ratio is currently 10.47%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCML. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BayCom by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of BayCom by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BayCom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BayCom by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 16,221 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in BayCom by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 114,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 14,199 shares during the period. 53.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BayCom (Get Rating)

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

