Berenberg Bank Lowers Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL) to Hold

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has GBX 120 ($1.57) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 130 ($1.70).
LON:THRL opened at GBX 114.40 ($1.50) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £709.55 million and a P/E ratio of 13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.85, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.43. Target Healthcare REIT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 103.80 ($1.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 126 ($1.65). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 110.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 114.59.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a yield of 1.48%. Target Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.77%.
Target Healthcare REIT provide a range of tailored funding solutions to support operators to increase the provision of modern, purpose-built care homes across the UK.
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Help You Fight Inflation
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Target Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.