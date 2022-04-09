Berenberg Bank Trims boohoo group (LON:BOO) Target Price to GBX 190

boohoo group (LON:BOO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 350 ($4.59) to GBX 190 ($2.49) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BOO. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.11) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a report on Tuesday. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.97) price target on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 480 ($6.30) price target on boohoo group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 313.50 ($4.11).

LON BOO opened at GBX 89.72 ($1.18) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 89.99 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 141.11. boohoo group has a one year low of GBX 63.32 ($0.83) and a one year high of GBX 364.90 ($4.79).

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

