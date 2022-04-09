Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Gap Down to $47.40

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $47.40, but opened at $43.75. Beyond Meat shares last traded at $43.27, with a volume of 11,000 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays raised Beyond Meat from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Beyond Meat from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.84.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.92. The company has a current ratio of 11.17, a quick ratio of 8.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53.

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.56). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. The company had revenue of $100.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BYND. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 0.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 0.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,534,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 1.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Beyond Meat by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. 65.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beyond Meat Company Profile (NASDAQ:BYND)

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.