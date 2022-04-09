Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Down 8.4%

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 8.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.16 and last traded at $27.50. 149,269 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 18,421,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.02.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BILI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Bilibili from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. KGI Securities cut Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bilibili from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bilibili presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.68.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($4.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($3.58). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 28.68% and a negative net margin of 35.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. Bilibili’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILI. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Bilibili by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,256,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,144,000 after acquiring an additional 250,143 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bilibili by 3,978.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,442,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,795 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Bilibili by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 51,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 8,685 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Bilibili by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 39,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 18,009 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Bilibili by 262.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,616,000 after acquiring an additional 72,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.44% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

