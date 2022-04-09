Bintex Futures (BNTX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $20,314.00

Bintex Futures (BNTX) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 9th. During the last seven days, Bintex Futures has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. Bintex Futures has a total market cap of $33,922.97 and approximately $20,314.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bintex Futures coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000790 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00045986 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,230.32 or 0.07577614 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,551.61 or 0.99816696 BTC.

Bintex Futures Profile

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bintex Futures’ official website is bintexfutures.com . The official message board for Bintex Futures is medium.com/@bintexfutures

Bintex Futures Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bintex Futures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bintex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

