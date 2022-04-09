Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Given New $262.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $290.00 to $262.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Biogen from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $227.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $375.00 to $285.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $287.28.

Get Biogen alerts:

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $214.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $210.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.62. Biogen has a twelve month low of $192.67 and a twelve month high of $468.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.44.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen will post 15.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the third quarter worth approximately $7,502,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Biogen by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,244,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $352,319,000 after purchasing an additional 106,513 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in Biogen by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 22,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after buying an additional 7,338 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 372.2% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 13,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after buying an additional 10,832 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Biogen by 105.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,000,000 after acquiring an additional 468,973 shares in the last quarter. 82.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.