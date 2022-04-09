BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) PT Lowered to $300.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $450.00 to $300.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BNTX. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $255.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Friday, April 1st. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of BioNTech from $366.00 to $339.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of BioNTech from $450.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $225.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $266.12.

BNTX opened at $170.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.64 and a beta of -0.69. BioNTech has a 12 month low of $114.72 and a 12 month high of $464.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $12.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.44 by $4.74. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 54.20% and a return on equity of 142.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 1501.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that BioNTech will post 32.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in BioNTech by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in BioNTech by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in BioNTech by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in BioNTech by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in BioNTech by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

