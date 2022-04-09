BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.25 price target on the stock.
According to Zacks, “BioSig Technologies is a medical technology company commercializing a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of ECG and intra-cardiac signals. The Company’s first product, PURE EP ™ System, is a computerized system intended for acquiring, digitizing, amplifying, filtering, measuring and calculating, displaying, recording and storing of electrocardiographic and intracardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology (EP) procedures in an EP laboratory. “
NASDAQ BSGM opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.17. BioSig Technologies has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $4.67.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioSig Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioSig Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of BioSig Technologies by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BioSig Technologies by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 5,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of BioSig Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. 14.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BioSig Technologies, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development of a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of electrocardiographic and intra-cardiac signals. Its product PURE EP System is a computerized system intended for acquiring, digitizing, amplifying, filtering, measuring and calculating, displaying, recording, and storing of electrocardiographic and intra-cardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology procedures.
