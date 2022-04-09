BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, "BioSig Technologies is a medical technology company commercializing a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of ECG and intra-cardiac signals. The Company's first product, PURE EP ™ System, is a computerized system intended for acquiring, digitizing, amplifying, filtering, measuring and calculating, displaying, recording and storing of electrocardiographic and intracardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology (EP) procedures in an EP laboratory."

NASDAQ BSGM opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.17. BioSig Technologies has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $4.67.

BioSig Technologies ( NASDAQ:BSGM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). BioSig Technologies had a negative net margin of 7,237.42% and a negative return on equity of 195.52%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BioSig Technologies will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioSig Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioSig Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of BioSig Technologies by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BioSig Technologies by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 5,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of BioSig Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. 14.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioSig Technologies (Get Rating)

BioSig Technologies, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development of a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of electrocardiographic and intra-cardiac signals. Its product PURE EP System is a computerized system intended for acquiring, digitizing, amplifying, filtering, measuring and calculating, displaying, recording, and storing of electrocardiographic and intra-cardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology procedures.

