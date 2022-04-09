BitTorrent Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $13,123.00 (BTTOLD)

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Over the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. BitTorrent has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion and approximately $13,123.00 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTorrent coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitTorrent alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.81 or 0.00220700 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00007367 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005652 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005127 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000826 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002292 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004536 BTC.

About BitTorrent

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.