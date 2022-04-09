Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Mizuho raised Black Hills from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Black Hills currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.80.

BKH opened at $78.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.47. Black Hills has a 12-month low of $61.95 and a 12-month high of $78.99.

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $562.50 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Black Hills will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.47%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKH. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Black Hills during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Black Hills during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Black Hills during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Black Hills during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Black Hills during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

