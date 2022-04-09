Blackline Safety Corp. Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share (CVE:BLN)

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Blackline Safety in a research note issued on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James analyst B. Fast now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.11). Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Blackline Safety’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.17) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$19.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$16.35 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BLN. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.88.

Shares of CVE:BLN opened at C$8.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.92. Blackline Safety has a one year low of C$4.60 and a one year high of C$9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$484.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.88.

In related news, Director Cody Slater bought 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,449,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,695,908. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,200 shares of company stock worth $25,723.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

