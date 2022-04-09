BlackRock MuniYield Fund (NYSE:MYD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $12.02

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.02 and last traded at $12.02, with a volume of 3910 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.25.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.89.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.0515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%.
About BlackRock MuniYield Fund (NYSE:MYD)
BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock MuniYield Fund (MYD)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.