BlackRock MuniYield Fund (NYSE:MYD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $12.02

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.02 and last traded at $12.02, with a volume of 3910 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.25.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.89.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.0515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYD. CWM LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the third quarter valued at $45,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Wealth Effects LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. 13.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock MuniYield Fund (NYSE:MYD)

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

