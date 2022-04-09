BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) PT Lowered to $966.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $1,043.00 to $966.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,024.00 to $950.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas lowered BlackRock from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $725.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $924.94.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $736.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $750.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $844.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.22. BlackRock has a fifty-two week low of $660.15 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 30.46%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 41.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.09%.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,120,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,487,726,000 after buying an additional 217,116 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in BlackRock by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,539,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,986,873,000 after purchasing an additional 192,641 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in BlackRock by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,288,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,010,396,000 after purchasing an additional 71,631 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 28,992.4% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,847,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in BlackRock by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,334,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,958,217,000 after purchasing an additional 10,968 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

