Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $31,773.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $36,726.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,337 shares of company stock worth $136,712. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXMT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.31. 1,169,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,637,100. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.55 and its 200-day moving average is $31.56. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $29.26 and a 12 month high of $34.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.28.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.16. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 55.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 90.18%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

